The Pentagon said Monday it had blown up another boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor. An 11-second video posted on social media by U.S. Southern Command appears to show three airstrikes against a civilian speedboat. SOUTHCOM said, without evidence, the boat was engaged in narcotrafficking. Since September, the Pentagon says it’s conducted 38 strikes, killing at least 130 people it’s labeled “narcoterrorists” — without providing evidence or attempting to make arrests. Amnesty International has condemned the strikes as “murder” and is calling on Congress to hold those responsible for them accountable.

Monday’s reported attack came as U.S. forces in the Indian Ocean boarded a tanker carrying hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Venezuela toward China. It’s at least the eighth time the U.S. has boarded an oil tanker since the Trump administration moved to control Venezuela’s oil supply.