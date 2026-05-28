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Amy Goodman
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Kuwait’s military says it activated its air defenses in response to a drone and missile attack, after Iranian officials announced they’d struck a military base used by the U.S. in the Persian Gulf region. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack on an unspecified air base came in response to U.S. attacks near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran. The renewed violence came as President Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House Wednesday that he was making progress in negotiations to end the war, though Trump rejected an Iranian state TV report that he may agree to a deal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic. This is Trump being questioned by ABC News reporter Rachel Scott.
Rachel Scott: “Would you accept a short-term deal that allows Iran and Oman to control the strait? And would they have to open it immediately, or would you be open to that happening over a period of time?”
President Donald Trump: “No, the strait is going to be open to everybody. It’s” —
Rachel Scott: “And who would control it?”
President Donald Trump: “It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it. But nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it. Nobody is going to control it. It’s international waters. And Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”
There has been no official response yet from the government of Oman to Trump’s threat. Iran’s foreign ministry condemned it in a statement as, “another dangerous sign of the normalization of lawlessness and bullying in international relations.”
Israel has intensified its attacks on southern Lebanon after ordering tens of thousands of additional residents to flee their homes or face death. With its latest order targeting all areas south of the Zahrani River, Israel has declared some 14% of Lebanon’s territory as a combat zone. The expanded forced evacuation orders include most of Tyre, Lebanon’s fourth-largest city. Meanwhile, Israel’s latest attacks have killed at least 14 people, including several children. After headlines, we’ll go to Beirut to speak with Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch.
Israel has continued to attack the Gaza Strip, despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that was supposed to have taken effect last October. Al Jazeera reports an overnight strike on a residential building in al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City killed at least 10 people and wounded 20 others. Four children are among the dead. The attack came on the first day of Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic holiday. This is a survivor.
Abu Azam: “At 10:00, we all woke up to the sounds of rockets. There was no warning of a strike or anything. Suddenly, we heard the sound of rockets and strikes, and the screams of children and the screams of women. We in the Gaza Strip have not experienced a real truce or ceasefire for days.”
Palestinian authorities say Israel has violated the U.S.-backed ceasefire 3,000 times since agreeing to the deal last October, killing more than 900 civilians since then.
The Pentagon says it blew up another ship it accused of trafficking narcotics in the eastern Pacific Ocean — the second attack of its kind in two days. A short black-and-white video posted on social media by U.S. Southern Command Wednesday shows a boat suddenly exploding into flames. The bombing killed two men. The Pentagon says at least 196 people have been killed in 59 attacks on alleged drug vessels since September, though the U.S. has provided no evidence they were carrying drugs. Human rights groups including Amnesty International have called the attacks extrajudicial killings and a form of murder.
The World Health Organization warns the Democratic Republic of the Congo faces a “catastrophic collision” of disease and conflict, as cases of the deadly Ebola virus spread across eastern provinces plagued by war. On Wednesday, Uganda closed its border with the DRC as health officials reported the number of confirmed Ebola cases passed 1,000. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked staff members to volunteer to screen passengers arriving on flights from Congo and Uganda for signs of illness. The request follows sweeping cuts to the CDC and the National Institutes of Health, which have seen thousands of workers laid off during Trump’s second term. The U.S. has also formalized its withdrawal from the World Health Organization and gutted USAID programs providing food, water, healthcare, sanitation and disease surveillance to countries including the DRC.
In Newark, New Jersey, hundreds of detainees at the ICE jail known as Delaney Hall are continuing their hunger and labor strike, demanding proper food, ventilation and medical care and their release from ICE custody. For five days, demonstrators have been protesting outside the facility in solidarity with the hunger strikers, as federal immigration officers sprayed chemicals and charged at them. The Trump administration continues to deny that a hunger strike is ongoing at the facility. On Wednesday, U.S. Congressmembers Jerry Nadler, Daniel Goldman and Adriano Espaillat entered the facility; Espaillat said he had a court order allowing him to conduct an unannounced visit. This is Congressmember Espaillat.
Rep. Adriano Espaillat: “There is a hunger strike, and repercussions and retaliations have been launched against the people in the hunger strike. We were informed that 13 of them were moved out since the hunger strike began, that there is repercussions and there is retaliations for people in the hunger strike. There is an active hunger strike by both men and women there.”
Even though the Department of Homeland Security has denied a hunger strike is going on, so-called border czar Tom Homan has said they are considering force-feeding prisoners.
An Associated Press investigation finds that at least 10 immigrants in ICE jails have all died by suicide since President Trump took office. Since October, seven deaths have been classified as suicides, the most in the agency’s history. ICE has usually recorded one or no deaths annually. The AP found that staff at the ICE jails ignored signs of distress, delayed mental health treatment and failed to monitor detainees who were already deemed at risk. They also permitted detainees to have access to materials that could be used for self-harm, according to the AP’s review of ICE inspection reports and death records. The suicides account for nearly a fifth of the 51 deaths in ICE custody since January 2025.
The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into the writer E. Jean Carroll. That’s according to The New York Times and CNN, who report the inquiry is looking into whether Carroll committed perjury in a 2022 deposition during her civil lawsuits against Trump. The investigation comes despite a 2024 ruling by a federal appeals court panel in New York that dismissed claims E. Jean Carroll committed perjury. In 2019, Carroll published a memoir describing an encounter in the 1990s when she says Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store. When Trump denied the account, Carroll sued him and won $5 million in damages, with a unanimous New York jury finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. After Trump made disparaging remarks about Carroll, she sued him again and won a second defamation judgment for over $83 million. Federal courts have upheld both verdicts, though on Wednesday the U.S. Supreme Court deferred its decision on whether to hear President Trump’s appeal of the $5 million civil verdict. It was the 12th time the Supreme Court has deferred the appeal. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.
The FBI has arrested a senior CIA official after finding hundreds of gold bars worth more than $40 million in his Virginia home, along with dozens of luxury watches and $2 million in cash. According to court filings, the official, David Rush, requested and was granted large quantities of foreign currency and tens of millions in gold from the CIA for “work-related expenses” between last November and March. Rush faces charges of criminal theft of public money. He’s also accused of forging his academic and military credentials to collect pay worth tens of thousands of dollars. The CIA’s internal investigation flagged the misconduct and referred it to the FBI, which searched his home on May 18. Court papers don’t explain what CIA work could have required Rush to amass so much gold, or why he apparently kept it at his Virginia home.
CBS has declined to renew the contract of “60 Minutes” journalist Sharyn Alfonsi. The move comes six months after the news division’s editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, abruptly pulled Alfonsi’s report about the Trump administration’s use of the notorious Salvadoran prison CECOT to torture and detain immigrants. At the time, Alfonsi protested, saying that CBS killed her segment for “political” reasons, calling it “corporate censorship.” Weiss had requested several editorial changes and asked the team to request an interview with Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff behind the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The report eventually aired a month later. Alfonsi wrote in a parting statement, “In the coming days, network leadership may attempt to hide behind corporate euphemisms like 'modernization' and 'restructuring' to explain away my departure. Don’t be misled. This was not a routine corporate transition; it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting, and it sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom.”
Meanwhile, a student journalist who won an academic award funded by CBS News condemned creeping censorship at the network on Wednesday evening as he accepted a prize at the 47th annual News Emmy Awards ceremony. Santiago Campos is a high school senior from Washington, D.C., and winner of the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship named after the longtime “60 Minutes” investigative journalist.
Santiago Campos: “As corporate elites take hold over the very pipes through which our information flows, journalism that serves people becomes increasingly harder to come by, yet ever more crucial. And what the people want is the truth. So, if at any time you hesitate to utter the word 'genocide' or remain silent in the face of blatant lies, remember to ask yourself, 'Who is this for?'”
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