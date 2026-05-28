Kuwait’s military says it activated its air defenses in response to a drone and missile attack, after Iranian officials announced they’d struck a military base used by the U.S. in the Persian Gulf region. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack on an unspecified air base came in response to U.S. attacks near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran. The renewed violence came as President Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House Wednesday that he was making progress in negotiations to end the war, though Trump rejected an Iranian state TV report that he may agree to a deal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic. This is Trump being questioned by ABC News reporter Rachel Scott.

Rachel Scott: “Would you accept a short-term deal that allows Iran and Oman to control the strait? And would they have to open it immediately, or would you be open to that happening over a period of time?”

President Donald Trump: “No, the strait is going to be open to everybody. It’s” —

Rachel Scott: “And who would control it?”

President Donald Trump: “It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it. But nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it. Nobody is going to control it. It’s international waters. And Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

There has been no official response yet from the government of Oman to Trump’s threat. Iran’s foreign ministry condemned it in a statement as, “another dangerous sign of the normalization of lawlessness and bullying in international relations.”