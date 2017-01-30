Independent Global News
Monday,
January 30, 2017
Friday,
January 27, 2017
Thursday,
January 26, 2017
Wednesday,
January 25, 2017
Story
Jan 30, 2017
ACLU: We Have Won the First Victory to Overturn Unconstitutional Muslim Ban, But Fight Continues
Story
Jan 30, 2017
Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Pramila Jayapal Join Airport Protests to Free People Detained Under Muslim Ban
Story
Jan 30, 2017
Sudanese Stanford Ph.D. Student Speaks Out After Being Detained at JFK Under Trump Muslim Ban
Story
Jan 30, 2017
"Let Them In": Thousands Descend on Nation's Airports to Protest Trump's Refugee & Muslim Ban
Web Exclusive
Jan 28, 2017
Protests Erupt at U.S. Airports As Trump Order Targeting Refugees & Muslim Immigrants Takes Effect
Web Exclusive
Jan 27, 2017
Angela Davis on Resisting Trump: We Need to Be More Militant in Defending Vulnerable Populations
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2017
"13th" & "Life, Animated": Meet the Filmmakers Behind the Oscar-Nominated Documentaries
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2017
Breaking: Trump Signs Executive Orders Reviving Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines
Mon, Jan 30, 2017
"Let Them In": Thousands Descend on Nation's Airports to Protest Trump's Refugee & Muslim Ban
Sudanese Stanford Ph.D. Student Speaks Out After Being Detained at JFK Under Trump Muslim Ban
ACLU: We Have Won the First Victory to Overturn Unconstitutional Muslim Ban, But Fight Continues
NYC Taxi Drivers Stage Airport Strike to Protest Trump's "Inhumane & Cruel" Executive Order
Protests Shut Down San Francisco Int'l Terminal Demanding Release of Detained Passengers
Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Pramila Jayapal Join Airport Protests to Free People Detained Under Muslim Ban
Hundreds of Texas Muslim Leaders Receive Alarming Survey Investigating Their Views on Islam
Friday, January 27, 2017
"The Media is the Opposition Party": Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Tells Press to "Keep Its Mouth Shut"
Are Trump & Mexican President Provoking Conflict to Distract from Low Approval Ratings at Home?
Will Trump's Claims of Election Fraud Pave the Way for an Assault on Voting Rights?
Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petition to Impeach Trump for Violating Constitution over Biz Interests
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Jay Z Calls for Rikers Jail to be Closed in Exclusive Interview with Democracy Now!
Trump's Executive Actions Reverse Obama Policies on Torture, Healthcare & Guantánamo Bay
Faiza Patel: Trump Is Taking U.S. Back to Era of George W. Bush—But Worse
NYC: Thousands Protest Trump Plan to Impose Ban on Refugees, Block Visas from 7 Muslim Nations
In First TV Interview, President Trump Says Torture "Absolutely" Works
A Day We Were All Afraid Of: Immigrant Rights Activist Speaks Out After Trump Takes Executive Action
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Winona LaDuke: Trump's Push to Build Dakota Access & Keystone XL Pipelines is a Declaration of War
"Water is Life, Water is Sacred": Standing Rock's Bobbi Jean Three Legs Speaks Out Against Trump
Thousands Take Part in Emergency Protests over Trump's Move to Revive Pipeline Projects
"I'm Afraid They Are Out to Kill": Water Protectors Testify to Police Violence at Standing Rock
Boycott the Banks: Actor Shailene Woodley Calls for Action Against Funders of Dakota Access Pipeline
Shailene Woodley on Malia Obama's Presence at Sundance Standing Rock Solidarity Event Against DAPL
A Complete Disregard for Democracy: Greenpeace Condemns Trump's Move on Pipelines & Silencing of EPA
