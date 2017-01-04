Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Wed, Jan 04, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
New Trump Immigration Memo Revives Call for Obama to Pardon All Undocumented Immigrants, Extend DACA
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Grijalva: Power of the People Key to Stopping Repeal of Obamacare & Worst Instincts of Trump
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Treasury Pick Steven Mnuchin's Bank OneWest Accused of Widespread Misconduct
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Privacy Advocates Warn of Potential Surveillance Through Listening Devices Like Amazon Echo, Google Home
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
American University Removes Leonard Peltier Statue After FBI Letter Amid Urgent Push for Clemency
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Tuesday, January 03, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Monday, January 02, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Friday, December 30, 2016

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation