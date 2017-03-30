Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Daily Shows
Thursday,
March 30, 2017
Wednesday,
March 29, 2017
Tuesday,
March 28, 2017
Monday,
March 27, 2017
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Mar 30, 2017
Amnesty: Hundreds of Iraqi Civilians Killed in U.S. Airstrikes After Being Told Not to Flee Mosul
Story
Mar 30, 2017
Yemen: Trump Expands U.S. Military Role in Saudi War as Yemenis Brace for Famine
Story
Mar 30, 2017
Iona Craig on What Really Happened When U.S. Navy SEALs Stormed a Yemeni Village, Killing Dozens
Web Exclusive
Mar 30, 2017
U.S. Boycotts U.N. Talks on Nuclear Ban While Spending Trillions to Modernize Nuclear Arsenal
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 30, 2017
U.S. Boycotts U.N. Talks on Nuclear Ban While Spending Trillions to Modernize Nuclear Arsenal
Web Exclusive
Mar 29, 2017
Full Interview: Jane Mayer on the Mercers & the Dark Money Behind the Rise of Trump & Bannon
Web Exclusive
Mar 29, 2017
After Protests, ICE Releases Two Vermont Migrant Activists & Seattle DREAMer
Web Exclusive
Mar 28, 2017
Web Exclusive: Rebecca Solnit Reads from "The Mother of All Questions"; Discusses Hope & Resistance
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Hot Topics
Neil Gorsuch
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Syria
Women's March on Washington
Climate Change
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
0
Shares
Thu, Mar 30, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Amnesty: Hundreds of Iraqi Civilians Killed in U.S. Airstrikes After Being Told Not to Flee Mosul
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Yemen: Trump Expands U.S. Military Role in Saudi War as Yemenis Brace for Famine
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Iona Craig on What Really Happened When U.S. Navy SEALs Stormed a Yemeni Village, Killing Dozens
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
U.N. Considers a Historic Ban on Nuclear Weapons, But U.S. Leads Boycott of the Talks
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Listen
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Recent Shows
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
House Probe into Trump Campaign Ties to Russia in Turmoil as Chair Nunes Rejects Calls to Step Down
Jared Kushner & Paul Manafort Sought for Questioning over Russia But Will It Be Behind Closed Doors?
Trump Dismantles U.S. Climate Rules, Virtually Ensuring U.S. Will Break Paris Accord Promises
As Trump Complains About Alleged Surveillance, Republicans Gut Internet Privacy Rules
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Local Lawmakers Fight Back Against AG Sessions's Threats to Cut Funding to Sanctuary Cities
ICE Retaliates Against Immigrants in Austin After Sheriff Limits Cooperation with Federal Agents
As ICE Retaliates Against Austin, Learn How New Haven Fought Back Against a 2007 ICE Crackdown
Immigrant Communities in Fear as Trump Ups ICE Raids Targeting Sanctuary Cities
Rebecca Solnit on Climate Change, Resistance, Misogyny and "The Mother of All Questions"
Monday, March 27, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
After Republican Infighting Dooms GOP Healthcare Plan, Trump Vows to Let Obamacare "Explode"
Medicare for All? Sen. Bernie Sanders Poised to Push for Single Payer After GOP Plan Falls Apart
More Than 1,000 Civilians Reportedly Killed by U.S.-Led Airstrikes as Trump Expands War on Terror
Bill McKibben: Trump May Have Approved Keystone XL, But People Will Stop This Pipeline Again
Show Archive ⟶
Most popular
1
Jane Mayer on Robert Mercer & the Dark Money Behind Trump and Bannon
2
Medicare for All? Sen. Bernie Sanders Poised to Push for Single Payer After GOP Plan Falls Apart
3
Attorney for "Frozen Trucker": Neil Gorsuch May Have Been Most Hostile Judge I've Ever Encountered
4
Watch: Sen. Al Franken Grills Neil Gorsuch on Frozen Trucker Case in Extended Questioning
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation