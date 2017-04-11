Independent Global News
Wednesday,
April 12, 2017
Tuesday,
April 11, 2017
Monday,
April 10, 2017
Friday,
April 7, 2017
Top Stories
Story
Apr 12, 2017
Allan Nairn: Civilian Deaths Are Spiking in Syria & Iraq as U.S. Launches Unrestrained Bombing Raids
Story
Apr 12, 2017
Trump Is Moving "Full Speed Ahead" in War in Yemen, Despite Massive Civilian Casualties
Story
Apr 12, 2017
Allan Nairn: Only Mass Disruption From Below Can Stop Right-Wing Revolution & Trump's Absolute Power
Story
Apr 11, 2017
El-Sisi Widens Crackdown on Egyptian Civil Society, Journalists After Palm Sunday Church Bombings
Web Exclusive
Apr 06, 2017
Orville Schell on U.S.-China Relations as Trump Meets Xi Jinping
Web Exclusive
Apr 04, 2017
Full Interview: Noam Chomsky on Trump's First 75 Days & Much More
Web Exclusive
Apr 03, 2017
Sharif Abdel Kouddous on Trump's Embrace of the Most Repressive Leader in Modern Egyptian History
Web Exclusive
Apr 03, 2017
Coming Up on Tuesday: Noam Chomsky on Democracy Now!
Syria
North Korea
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Neil Gorsuch
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Women's March on Washington
Tue, Apr 11, 2017
El-Sisi Widens Crackdown on Egyptian Civil Society, Journalists After Palm Sunday Church Bombings
Jeff Sessions Pushes New War on Drugs While Killing Obama-Era Police Reform Measures
Ex-Seattle Police Chief: Jeff Sessions is Apologist for Worst Type of Policing in Country
"We're Coming for You": Florida Sheriff Records Anti-Drug Message Surrounded by Masked SWAT Team
Uproar Grows After United Airlines Brutally Drags Paying Customer Off Overbooked Flight
Does Trump Stand to Profit Personally Off the Wars He's Escalating in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia?
Recent Shows
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Allan Nairn: Civilian Deaths Are Spiking in Syria & Iraq as U.S. Launches Unrestrained Bombing Raids
Trump Is Moving "Full Speed Ahead" in War in Yemen, Despite Massive Civilian Casualties
Allan Nairn: Only Mass Disruption From Below Can Stop Right-Wing Revolution & Trump's Absolute Power
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
El-Sisi Widens Crackdown on Egyptian Civil Society, Journalists After Palm Sunday Church Bombings
Jeff Sessions Pushes New War on Drugs While Killing Obama-Era Police Reform Measures
Ex-Seattle Police Chief: Jeff Sessions is Apologist for Worst Type of Policing in Country
"We're Coming for You": Florida Sheriff Records Anti-Drug Message Surrounded by Masked SWAT Team
Uproar Grows After United Airlines Brutally Drags Paying Customer Off Overbooked Flight
Does Trump Stand to Profit Personally Off the Wars He's Escalating in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia?
Monday, April 10, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
A New McCarthyism: Julian Assange Accuses Democrats of Blaming Russia & WikiLeaks for Clinton Loss
Exclusive: Julian Assange on WikiLeaks' Release of the Largest Leak of Secret CIA Documents
Julian Assange vs. Allan Nairn: Is Donald Trump a Unique Danger to America?
1
Full Interview: Noam Chomsky on Trump's First 75 Days & Much More
2
Trump Shocks World in Direct U.S. Strike on Syrian Airbase That Could Violate International Law
3
A New McCarthyism: Julian Assange Accuses Democrats of Blaming Russia & WikiLeaks for Clinton Loss
4
Julian Assange vs. Allan Nairn: Is Donald Trump a Unique Danger to America?
