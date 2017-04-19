Independent Global News
Top Stories
Story
Apr 06, 2017
Meet the Lawyer Who Is Going After Bill O'Reilly & Donald Trump for Sexual Harassment
Story
Apr 19, 2017
Was a Police Report Altered to Convict a Man for Murder? Inside a Woman's Quest to Free Her Brother
Story
Apr 19, 2017
Massachusetts to Throw Out 21,000 Drug Convictions After State Chemist Tampers with Evidence
Story
Apr 19, 2017
Meet Timothy Taylor, Convicted on Drug Evidence Handled by a State Chemist Who Falsified Tests
Web Exclusive
Apr 17, 2017
Peace Activist Kathy Kelly: Yemenis Are Facing Twin Terrors of Aerial Bombings and Starvation
Web Exclusive
Apr 17, 2017
Former Arkansas Death Row Inmate Damien Echols Calls on State to Halt Plans to Kill 8 Men This Month
Web Exclusive
Apr 14, 2017
Immigrants on Hunger Strike over Conditions as Trump Admin. Plans to Gut Protections for Detainees
Web Exclusive
Apr 13, 2017
Full Interview: Allan Nairn on Trump, U.S. Militarism & Resisting the GOP's Right-Wing Revolution
Wed, Apr 19, 2017
Was a Police Report Altered to Convict a Man for Murder? Inside a Woman's Quest to Free Her Brother
Massachusetts to Throw Out 21,000 Drug Convictions After State Chemist Tampers with Evidence
Meet Timothy Taylor, Convicted on Drug Evidence Handled by a State Chemist Who Falsified Tests
White Nationalists, Neo-Nazis & Right-Wing Militia Members Clash with Antifa Protesters in Berkeley
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Trump Rejects Calls for Transparency, Vowing to Keep Tax Returns & White House Visitor Logs Secret
"I Am Her Voice": Meet the 10-Year-Old Boy Helping His Mom Take Refuge from Deportation in a Church
Mexican Writer Valeria Luiselli on Child Refugees & Rethinking the Language Around Immigration
Advocates Urge Trump to De-escalate with North Korea, Not Ratchet Up Threats & Military Aggression
Legal Chaos in Arkansas as Judges Halt State Plan to Carry Out Unprecedented Spate of Executions
Is Turkey Becoming a Dictatorship?: Erdogan Claims Victory in Vote to Give President Sweeping Powers
U.S. Drops Its Biggest Non-Nuclear Bomb on Afghans, Already Traumatized by Decades of War
Afghans Respond to Insult of U.S. Dropping Massive Bomb: "Would a Mother Do That to Any Children?"
Ralph Nader Explains Why United Airlines Has "Total Unbridled Discretion to Throw You Off a Plane"
700 Immigrants on Hunger Strike at For-Profit Prison to Protest Conditions & $1/Day Wages
