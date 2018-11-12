Independent Global News
Tuesday,
November 13, 2018
Monday,
November 12, 2018
Friday,
November 9, 2018
Thursday,
November 8, 2018
Story
Nov 13, 2018
Climate Scientist Who Fled CA Wildfire: We’re Going to Keep Paying Price If We Ignore Climate Change
Story
Nov 13, 2018
As Fires Devastate California, 350.org Calls for Transition to 100% Renewable Energy Economy
Story
Nov 13, 2018
“An Incredible Victory”: Opponents of Keystone XL Pipeline Praise Judicial Order Blocking Construction
Story
Nov 13, 2018
Gaza Is Already Unlivable: A Response to Israel’s Deadly Airstrikes Targeting TV Station & Homes
Nov 09, 2018
Nov 09, 2018
Newly Elected Native Congresswoman Deb Haaland on Climate Change and Suppression of Native Votes
Nov 02, 2018
Nov 02, 2018
After Anti-Semitic Threat, Ilana Glazer Talks Hate Crimes, #MeToo and Midterm Elections
Oct 31, 2018
Oct 31, 2018
Video: Amy Goodman and Voting Rights Activists Weigh Historic Vote to Re-Enfranchise 1.4M Floridians
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Glenn Greenwald on Election of Bolsonaro: Democratic Values & Human Rights Are At Risk in Brazil
Hot Topics
2018 Election
Brazil
Gun Control
Saudi Arabia
Climate Change
Immigration
Yemen
Israel & Palestine
Iran
Nuclear Weapons
Mon, Nov 12, 2018
Daily Show
Mon, Nov 12, 2018
Headlines
Watch
Transcript
Watch
Transcript
A Century After End of
WWI
, Trump Snubs Peace Summit While Macron Warns of Growing Nationalism
Watch
Transcript
Watch
Transcript
Emma Goldman, Eugene Debs, Jane Addams: Honoring Antiwar Resisters on the 100th Anniv. of WWI’s End
Watch
Transcript
Watch
Transcript
A Century After WWI’s End, Adam Hochschild Cautions: “Think Long and Hard Before Starting a New War”
Watch
Transcript
Watch
Transcript
On Veterans Day, Advocates Warn Against Pence & Trump-Led Attacks on VA Healthcare
Watch
Transcript
Watch
Transcript
After Former Marine Kills 12 in Thousand Oaks, CA, a Discussion on Mental Health for Veterans
Watch
Transcript
Watch
Transcript
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Climate Scientist Who Fled CA Wildfire: We’re Going to Keep Paying Price If We Ignore Climate Change
As Fires Devastate California, 350.org Calls for Transition to 100% Renewable Energy Economy
“An Incredible Victory”: Opponents of Keystone XL Pipeline Praise Judicial Order Blocking Construction
Gaza Is Already Unlivable: A Response to Israel’s Deadly Airstrikes Targeting TV Station & Homes
Acting AG Matt Whitaker Scrutinized over His Radical Judicial Beliefs & Past Dirty Work for
GOP
Monday, November 12, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
A Century After End of
WWI
, Trump Snubs Peace Summit While Macron Warns of Growing Nationalism
Emma Goldman, Eugene Debs, Jane Addams: Honoring Antiwar Resisters on the 100th Anniv. of WWI’s End
A Century After WWI’s End, Adam Hochschild Cautions: “Think Long and Hard Before Starting a New War”
On Veterans Day, Advocates Warn Against Pence & Trump-Led Attacks on VA Healthcare
After Former Marine Kills 12 in Thousand Oaks, CA, a Discussion on Mental Health for Veterans
Friday, November 09, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
After Massacre in California Bar, Will a Democrat-Controlled House Take Action on Gun Control?
“We Will Never Concede to Bigotry”: Florida Organizers Sound the Alarm over Voting Discrepancies
Rashida Tlaib on Impeaching Trump, Occupied Palestine & Becoming One of First Muslim Congresswomen
Congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib & Peace Activist Kathy Kelly Condemn Saudi Cruelty in Yemen
