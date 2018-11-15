Independent Global News
Thursday,
November 15, 2018
Wednesday,
November 14, 2018
Tuesday,
November 13, 2018
Monday,
November 12, 2018
Story
Nov 15, 2018
Rep. Ro Khanna: By Blocking Yemen Resolution, House
GOP
Is Abdicating Its Duty to Decide War & Peace
Story
Nov 15, 2018
“He Was a Protector”: Remembering Jemel Roberson, 26-Year-Old Chicago Security Guard Slain by Police
Story
Nov 15, 2018
Vermont Immigrant Rights Group Sues
ICE
for Monitoring, Infiltrating & “Hunting Down” Organizers
Story
Nov 14, 2018
NY Politician: We Need to Block $3 Billion Handout for Amazon & Use Money to Forgive Student Debt
Web Exclusive
Nov 14, 2018
Fernando Garcia: The Militarization of the U.S. Border Will Spread If We Don’t Fight Back
Web Exclusive
Nov 14, 2018
Kathy Kelly: Trump Sides with Saudis & U.S. Defense Contractors While Yemeni Children Face Famine
Web Exclusive
Nov 09, 2018
Newly Elected Native Congresswoman Deb Haaland on Climate Change and Suppression of Native Votes
Web Exclusive
Nov 02, 2018
After Anti-Semitic Threat, Ilana Glazer Talks Hate Crimes, #MeToo and Midterm Elections
Thu, Nov 15, 2018
Thu, Nov 15, 2018
Rep. Ro Khanna: By Blocking Yemen Resolution, House
GOP
Is Abdicating Its Duty to Decide War & Peace
“He Was a Protector”: Remembering Jemel Roberson, 26-Year-Old Chicago Security Guard Slain by Police
Vermont Immigrant Rights Group Sues
ICE
for Monitoring, Infiltrating & “Hunting Down” Organizers
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
NY Politician: We Need to Block $3 Billion Handout for Amazon & Use Money to Forgive Student Debt
As Jeff Bezos Earns $191K Per Minute, Why Are NY & VA Giving Amazon $3 Billion in Corporate Welfare?
Advocates: Trump Creating Border Crisis by Pitting Troops Against Women & Children Fleeing Violence
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Climate Scientist Who Fled CA Wildfire: We’re Going to Keep Paying Price If We Ignore Climate Change
As Fires Devastate California, 350.org Calls for Transition to 100% Renewable Energy Economy
“An Incredible Victory”: Opponents of Keystone XL Pipeline Praise Judicial Order Blocking Construction
Gaza Is Already Unlivable: A Response to Israel’s Deadly Airstrikes Targeting TV Station & Homes
Acting AG Matt Whitaker Scrutinized over His Radical Judicial Beliefs & Past Dirty Work for
GOP
Monday, November 12, 2018
A Century After End of
WWI
, Trump Snubs Peace Summit While Macron Warns of Growing Nationalism
Emma Goldman, Eugene Debs, Jane Addams: Honoring Antiwar Resisters on the 100th Anniv. of WWI’s End
A Century After WWI’s End, Adam Hochschild Cautions: “Think Long and Hard Before Starting a New War”
On Veterans Day, Advocates Warn Against Pence & Trump-Led Attacks on VA Healthcare
After Former Marine Kills 12 in Thousand Oaks, CA, a Discussion on Mental Health for Veterans
Most popular
1
$1 an Hour to Fight Largest Fire in CA History: Are Prison Firefighting Programs Slave Labor?
2
Deb Haaland, One of Nation’s First Native Congresswomen, Calls for Probe of Missing Indigenous Women
3
As Jeff Bezos Earns $191K Per Minute, Why Are NY & VA Giving Amazon $3 Billion in Corporate Welfare?
4
A New Form of Slavery? Meet Incarcerated Firefighters Battling California’s Wildfires for $1 an Hour
