Independent Global News
Wed, Mar 07, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We Won!”: Teachers End Historic Strike in West Virginia with 5% Pay Raise for All State Workers
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
After Victorious Strike, W. Virginia Teacher Sends Message to Oklahoma Educators Poised to Walk Out
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Dems Team Up with GOP to Weaken Bank Rules, Which Critics Say May Lead to More Bailouts & Misconduct
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Texas Primaries See Surging Democratic Turnout & Record Number of Female Candidates
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, March 05, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, March 02, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation