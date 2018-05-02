Independent Global News
Wed, May 02, 2018
Headlines
May Day in Puerto Rico: Police Attack Anti-Austerity Protesters with Pepper Spray & Tear Gas
Puerto Rico Needs Help: Unelected Fiscal Board Pushes Austerity as Island Continues Slow Recovery
Arizona Joins Red State Revolt: Teachers’ Strike Reaches Day Five
With Labor & Immigrant Rights Under Attack, May Day Protesters Rally in New York City
Detained and Then Deported: U.S. Human Rights Lawyers Barred from Entry into Israel
