Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
August 3, 2018
Thursday,
August 2, 2018
Wednesday,
August 1, 2018
Tuesday,
July 31, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Aug 03, 2018
A Slaughter in Silence: How Trump’s “America First” Policy Enabled Ethnic Cleansing in the
DRC
Story
Aug 03, 2018
Mexican Journalist Emilio Gutiérrez Soto, Freed from Detention, Denounces
ICE
“Concentration Camps”
Story
Aug 03, 2018
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
Story
Aug 02, 2018
Climate Scientist: California Wildfires Are Faster, Stronger, Deadlier & Will Continue to Intensify
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jul 17, 2018
Boots Riley on How His Hit Movie “Sorry to Bother You” Slams Capitalism & Offers Solutions
Web Exclusive
Jul 16, 2018
Greenwald vs. Cirincione: Should Trump Have Canceled Summit After U.S. Indictment of Russian Agents?
Web Exclusive
Jun 30, 2018
Watch: Families Belong Together Rally in Washington, D.C.
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2018
As Mike Pence Visits Guatemala, Jennifer Harbury Discusses the U.S. Role in the Refugee Crisis
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Mexico
Immigration
Yemen
North Korea
Iran
Sexual Assault
Climate Change
Puerto Rico
1968
Travel Ban
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thu, Aug 02, 2018
Daily Show
Thu, Aug 02, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Climate Scientist: California Wildfires Are Faster, Stronger, Deadlier & Will Continue to Intensify
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rob Nixon: Gov’t Inaction on Climate Change Is “Slow Violence” That Hits World’s Poor the Hardest
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Losing Earth”: How Humanity Came to Understand Climate Change & Failed to Act in Time
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Extreme Weather Is Exploding Around the World. Why Isn’t the Media Talking About Climate Change?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Friday, August 03, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
A Slaughter in Silence: How Trump’s “America First” Policy Enabled Ethnic Cleansing in the
DRC
Mexican Journalist Emilio Gutiérrez Soto, Freed from Detention, Denounces
ICE
“Concentration Camps”
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Climate Scientist: California Wildfires Are Faster, Stronger, Deadlier & Will Continue to Intensify
Rob Nixon: Gov’t Inaction on Climate Change Is “Slow Violence” That Hits World’s Poor the Hardest
“Losing Earth”: How Humanity Came to Understand Climate Change & Failed to Act in Time
Extreme Weather Is Exploding Around the World. Why Isn’t the Media Talking About Climate Change?
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
A Threat to Global Democracy: How Facebook & Surveillance Capitalism Empower Authoritarianism
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Noam Chomsky on Mass Media Obsession with Russia & the Stories Not Being Covered in the Trump Era
2
Noam Chomsky on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Spectacular” Victory & Growing Split in Democratic Party
3
Noam Chomsky: U.S. Must Improve Relations with Russia and Challenge the Expansion of
NATO
4
Noam Chomsky: Survival of Organized Human Life Is At Risk Due to Climate Change & Nuclear Weapons
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options