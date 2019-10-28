Independent Global News
Monday,
October 28, 2019
Friday,
October 25, 2019
Thursday,
October 24, 2019
Wednesday,
October 23, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Oct 28, 2019
The Death of al-Baghdadi:
ISIS
Grew Out of U.S. Invasion of Iraq. What Will Happen Next?
Story
Oct 28, 2019
“People Have Reached the Limit”: Lebanon Joins Wave of Anti-Government Protests Across Middle East
Story
Oct 28, 2019
One Million Take to Streets of Chile in the “Largest Mobilization Since the End of Dictatorship”
Web Exclusive
Oct 28, 2019
A Fight Against Neoliberalism: Over A Million Chileans Protest Amid Violent Crackdown
Web Exclusives
Oct 28, 2019
A Fight Against Neoliberalism: Over A Million Chileans Protest Amid Violent Crackdown
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
Early Facebook Investor: We Need to Hold Big Tech Accountable For Creating “Toxic Digital Spills”
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
From Mike Brown to Atatiana Jefferson, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor Examines 5+ Years of #BlackLivesMatter
Web Exclusive
Oct 15, 2019
“The Federal Government Actually Paid Him”: How Steve Mnuchin Profited from the Housing Bust
Mon, Oct 28, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Oct 28, 2019
Headlines
Recent Shows
Friday, October 25, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Kings Bay Plowshares 7 Found Found Guilty of Conspiracy at Naval Base Housing Nuclear Arsenal
Rashida Tlaib to Mark Zuckerberg: Why Haven’t You Stopped Hate Groups From Organizing on Facebook?
“State of Emergency”: Special Report on California’s Criminalization of Growing Homeless Encampments
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Ending Endless War: Andrew Bacevich on How Reckless Use of U.S. Military Power Caused Today’s Crisis
GOP
Lawmakers Disrupt Impeachment Hearing As More Damaging Details Emerge About Trump’s Misconduct
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Zucked: Early Facebook Investor Roger McNamee on How the Company Became a Threat to Democracy
Mark Zuckerberg’s Former Mentor: I Tried to Raise Alarm Over Russian Interference But Was Ignored
Big Tech Platforms Have Had a “Profound Negative Effect on Democracy.” Is It Time to Break Them Up?
