Wednesday,
October 30, 2019
Tuesday,
October 29, 2019
Monday,
October 28, 2019
Friday,
October 25, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Oct 30, 2019
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hariri Resigns, But Protests and Demands For a New Government Continue
Story
Oct 30, 2019
Chesa Boudin, Son of 1960s Radicals, Runs for San Francisco DA on Criminal Justice Reform Platform
Story
Oct 30, 2019
Who Burned the Bronx?
PBS
Film “Decade of Fire” Investigates 1970s Fires That Displaced Thousands
Story
Oct 29, 2019
Fueled by Climate Change, California’s Raging Wildfires Are Threatening Vulnerable Communities First
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Oct 30, 2019
How Policymakers Tried to Clear the Bronx of Its Original Residents By Letting It Burn
Web Exclusive
Oct 28, 2019
A Fight Against Neoliberalism: Over A Million Chileans Protest Amid Violent Crackdown
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
Early Facebook Investor: We Need to Hold Big Tech Accountable For Creating “Toxic Digital Spills”
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
From Mike Brown to Atatiana Jefferson, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor Examines 5+ Years of #BlackLivesMatter
Browse Web Exclusives
Tue, Oct 29, 2019
Daily Show
Tue, Oct 29, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Fueled by Climate Change, California’s Raging Wildfires Are Threatening Vulnerable Communities First
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Death Toll Tops 220, Iraqi Protesters Stay in Streets Calling For End to Corrupt Government
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Protests in Chile Were Sparked By a Subway Fare Hike, But Come After “30 Years of a Social Crisis”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Recent Shows
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hariri Resigns, But Protests and Demands For a New Government Continue
Chesa Boudin, Son of 1960s Radicals, Runs for San Francisco DA on Criminal Justice Reform Platform
Who Burned the Bronx?
PBS
Film “Decade of Fire” Investigates 1970s Fires That Displaced Thousands
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Fueled by Climate Change, California’s Raging Wildfires Are Threatening Vulnerable Communities First
As Death Toll Tops 220, Iraqi Protesters Stay in Streets Calling For End to Corrupt Government
Protests in Chile Were Sparked By a Subway Fare Hike, But Come After “30 Years of a Social Crisis”
Monday, October 28, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
The Death of al-Baghdadi:
ISIS
Grew Out of U.S. Invasion of Iraq. What Will Happen Next?
“People Have Reached the Limit”: Lebanon Joins Wave of Anti-Government Protests Across Middle East
One Million Take to Streets of Chile in the “Largest Mobilization Since the End of Dictatorship”
Show Archive
