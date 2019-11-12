Independent Global News
Tue, Nov 12, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Edge of Democracy: Lula Is Freed in Brazil in Victory for Movement to Resist Bolsonaro
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Vowing to End Cash Bail & Reform Justice System, Chesa Boudin Wins San Francisco DA Race
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Seattle Is Not For Sale”: Voters Rebuke Amazon, Re-electing Socialist Kshama Sawant
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Monday, November 11, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, November 08, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Thursday, November 07, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation