Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Thursday,
April 25, 2019
Wednesday,
April 24, 2019
Tuesday,
April 23, 2019
Monday,
April 22, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 25, 2019
A “Death Trap” in Raqqa: Amnesty Finds U.S.-Led Coalition Killed More Than 1,600 Syrian Civilians
Story
Apr 25, 2019
From Crime Bill to Iraq War Vote, Biden’s Legislative History Under Scrutiny as He Enters Race
Story
Apr 25, 2019
Navy SEALs Tried for Months to Report Superior for War Crimes and Were Told to “Let It Go”
Story
Apr 24, 2019
Supreme Court Appears Set to OK Census Citizenship Question Despite Risk of Undercounting Millions
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 25, 2019
Song Premiere: Pete Seeger’s “My Dirty Stream (The Hudson River Song)”
Web Exclusive
Apr 17, 2019
62 Arrested After Extinction Rebellion Stages Die-In Outside
NYC
City Hall to Demand Climate Action
Web Exclusive
Apr 16, 2019
Bill McKibben: Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence & Genetic Engineering Threaten to Destroy Humanity
Web Exclusive
Apr 15, 2019
Trump vs. Mother Earth: Indigenous Activist Dallas Goldtooth Slams Trump’s Pipeline Executive Orders
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Immigration
Julian Assange
2020 Election
Climate Change
WikiLeaks
Sudan
Israel & Palestine
Venezuela
White Supremacy
North Korea
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wed, Apr 24, 2019
Daily Show
Wed, Apr 24, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Supreme Court Appears Set to OK Census Citizenship Question Despite Risk of Undercounting Millions
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Bernie Sanders Spurs Debate on Prisoner Voting Rights, But the Idea Is “Not as Radical as It Seems”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Economist Joseph Stiglitz: Capitalism Hasn’t Been Working for Most People for the Last 40 Years
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Joseph Stiglitz: Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders Want to Make the Economy Work for All Americans
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
A “Death Trap” in Raqqa: Amnesty Finds U.S.-Led Coalition Killed More Than 1,600 Syrian Civilians
From Crime Bill to Iraq War Vote, Biden’s Legislative History Under Scrutiny as He Enters Race
Navy SEALs Tried for Months to Report Superior for War Crimes and Were Told to “Let It Go”
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Supreme Court Appears Set to OK Census Citizenship Question Despite Risk of Undercounting Millions
Bernie Sanders Spurs Debate on Prisoner Voting Rights, But the Idea Is “Not as Radical as It Seems”
Economist Joseph Stiglitz: Capitalism Hasn’t Been Working for Most People for the Last 40 Years
Joseph Stiglitz: Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders Want to Make the Economy Work for All Americans
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Right-Wing Vigilantes Hold Migrants Hostage on U.S. Border. Did Border Patrol Give Tacit Approval?
Charges Dropped for U. of Arizona Students Who Called Border Patrol “Murder Patrol” at Campus Event
Johns Hopkins Students Enter Week 4 of Sit-In Protesting
ICE
Contracts & Plan for Armed Campus Cops
Baltimore Writer D. Watkins: “We Speak for Ourselves: A Word from Forgotten Black America”
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
White Cop Michael Slager Sentenced to 20 Years for Murdering Walter Scott
2
Chomsky: By Focusing on Russia, Democrats Handed Trump a “Huge Gift” & Possibly the 2020 Election
3
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Mass Execution of Prisoners, Including Public Crucifixion
4
Noam Chomsky: The Green New Deal Is Exactly the Right Idea
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options