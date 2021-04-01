Independent Global News
Thursday,
April 1, 2021
Wednesday,
March 31, 2021
Tuesday,
March 30, 2021
Monday,
March 29, 2021
Show Archive
Story
Apr 01, 2021
“Check His Pulse”: In Derek Chauvin Trial, Outraged Bystanders Describe Witnessing George Floyd Death
Story
Apr 01, 2021
“The System of Policing Is on Trial”: Derek Chauvin Murder Case Is About More Than Just George Floyd
Story
Apr 01, 2021
Brazil in Crisis:
COVID
Deaths Soar & Hospitals Overflow Amid Unprecedented Political Upheaval
Story
Mar 31, 2021
Bloody Crackdown in Burma Since Feb. 1 Military Coup Kills 500+ Amid Resistance from Youth, Women
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Web Exclusive
Dec 04, 2020
Bryan Stevenson Wins “Alternative Nobel”: We Must Overturn This Horrific Era of Mass Incarceration
Thu, Apr 01, 2021
Daily Show
Thu, Apr 01, 2021
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Check His Pulse”: In Derek Chauvin Trial, Outraged Bystanders Describe Witnessing George Floyd Death
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“The System of Policing Is on Trial”: Derek Chauvin Murder Case Is About More Than Just George Floyd
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Brazil in Crisis:
COVID
Deaths Soar & Hospitals Overflow Amid Unprecedented Political Upheaval
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Bloody Crackdown in Burma Since Feb. 1 Military Coup Kills 500+ Amid Resistance from Youth, Women
Trans Day of Visibility: Activists Chase Strangio & Raquel Willis Demand Action on Anti-Trans Laws
New York Ordered to Vaccinate Incarcerated People; Will Gov. Sign Bill Curbing Solitary Confinement?
Aging Former Black Panthers Mumia Abu-Jamal & Sundiata Acoli Got
COVID
-19 & Could Die in Prison
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
9 Minutes, 29 Seconds: Derek Chauvin Trial Opens with Full Video of George Floyd’s Killing
Derek Chauvin Defense Blames “George Floyd Himself for His Own Death,” Not the Police “Blood Choke”
“Crisis of Capitalism”: Roberto Lovato on How U.S. Policies Fuel Migration & Instability
Monday, March 29, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Capitalism Without Accountability Is at Root of Suez Canal Shipping Crisis, Says Scholar Laleh Khalili
Robin D.G. Kelley: Amazon Union Drive Builds on Decades of Black Radical Labor Activism in Alabama
Robin D.G. Kelley on Derek Chauvin Murder Trial, Reparations in Evanston & Cornel West Tenure Fight
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
