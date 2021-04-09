Independent Global News
Friday,
April 9, 2021
Thursday,
April 8, 2021
Wednesday,
April 7, 2021
Tuesday,
April 6, 2021
Top Stories
Story
Apr 09, 2021
How Cuba Beat the Pandemic: From Developing New Vaccines to Sending Doctors Overseas to Help Others
Story
Apr 09, 2021
Amnesty Int’l:
COVID
-19 Exacerbates Inequality in Americas as U.S. Policy Drives Refugees to Border
Story
Apr 09, 2021
Biden Calls U.S. Gun Violence an “International Embarrassment.” Will Congress Finally Act?
Story
Apr 08, 2021
Ex-Iranian Diplomat: Revived Nuclear Talks Must Start with U.S. Lifting of Crippling Sanctions
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Web Exclusive
Dec 04, 2020
Bryan Stevenson Wins “Alternative Nobel”: We Must Overturn This Horrific Era of Mass Incarceration
How Cuba Beat the Pandemic: From Developing New Vaccines to Sending Doctors Overseas to Help Others
Amnesty Int’l:
COVID
-19 Exacerbates Inequality in Americas as U.S. Policy Drives Refugees to Border
Biden Calls U.S. Gun Violence an “International Embarrassment.” Will Congress Finally Act?
Recent Shows
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Ex-Iranian Diplomat: Revived Nuclear Talks Must Start with U.S. Lifting of Crippling Sanctions
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Jody Williams Slams Biden Admin for Claiming Landmines Are a “Vital Tool”
“Vaccine Passports”:
ACLU
Warns of Privacy Nightmare That Could Create “Two-Tiered Society”
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Retired Black
NYPD
Detective: Derek Chauvin Trial Highlights “Race-Based” Police Brutality Problem
Do Prisons Keep Us Safe? Author Victoria Law Busts Myths About Mass Incarceration in New Book
“This Agreement Protects Jobs”: Four Unions at Rutgers University Reach Historic Deal to End Layoffs
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
New York’s “Excluded Workers” Demand First U.S. Fund to Secure Pandemic Aid for Undocumented People
Pandemic Profiteers: Hospitals Sued Patients over Medical Debt While Getting Billions in Relief Aid
Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Goes Beyond Bridges & Roads, But Its “Scale Is Inadequate”
