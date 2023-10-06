Hi there,

Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Woman, Life, Freedom: Narges Mohammadi, Imprisoned Iranian Activist, Awarded 2023 Nobel Peace Prize
As Fraud Trial Gets Underway, Trump Tries to Provoke Judge to Jail Him: David Cay Johnston
Medical Students & Survivors Demand Columbia U. Notify All Patients of Jailed OB-GYN Sex Abuse Record
300+ More Sex Abuse Survivors Sue Columbia U. & Jailed OB-GYN Robert Hadden
Kaiser Permanente Workers Give Update from Picket Line in Largest Healthcare Strike in History
