With authoritarianism sharply on the rise and so much at risk—including our most basic rights—we're counting on our audience like never before to support our work and help us hold governments and corporations to account. Right now, less than 1% of people who count on Democracy Now!'s news, donate to support our work. If even 1% of our global audience made a donation of any amount today, it would cover our costs for 2025. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be TRIPLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. With your contribution, we can continue to go to where the silence is, to bring you the voices of the silenced majority. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much. Happy News Year! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

With authoritarianism sharply on the rise and so much at risk—including our most basic rights—we're counting on our audience like never before to support our work and help us hold governments and corporations to account. Right now, less than 1% of people who count on Democracy Now!'s news, donate to support our work. If even 1% of our global audience made a donation of any amount today, it would cover our costs for 2025. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be TRIPLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. With your contribution, we can continue to go to where the silence is, to bring you the voices of the silenced majority. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much. Happy News Year! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.