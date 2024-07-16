Hi there,

This week Democracy Now! is bringing you live, on-the-ground coverage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where you’ll hear the voices and analysis you won’t get anywhere else. In August, we’ll travel to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. Democracy Now! doesn’t accept corporate advertising or sponsorship revenue, and we don’t take money from any government. That means we’re relying on you. Can you donate $15 to Democracy Now! to support our RNC and DNC coverage—and so much more? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $15 donation is worth $30 today. Please do your part to help us air in-depth, substantive coverage of the conventions and the issues that matter most during the 2024 election cycle. Thank you so much—and remember, every dollar makes a difference.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Tue, Jul 16, 2024
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
J.D. Vance, “Hillbilly Elegy” & Appalachia’s Shift to the Right: Arlie Russell Hochschild
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case Against Ex-President on First Day of RNC
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Genocidal Man” vs. “Fascist Man”: RNC Protesters Decry 2024 Choices, Call for Justice
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“He’s a Fake”: Robert Kuttner on How J.D. Vance Disguises His Anti-Worker Views as Economic Populism
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump’s VP Pick, J.D. Vance, Pushed for Police to Track & Criminalize Abortions
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Blank Check” for Genocide: Court Dismisses Palestinians’ Case Against Biden Admin over Gaza War
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, July 15, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation