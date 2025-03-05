Hi there,

As Democracy Now! turns 29 this month, the need for independent news questioning and challenging those in power is more critical now than ever. Although this is a period of great uncertainty for news organizations like ours, we are unwavering in our commitment to continue to bring you fearless trustworthy reporting on the issues that matter most. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Mar 05, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“A Declaration of War Against the American People”: Ralph Nader on Trump’s Address to Congress
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Fact-Check: Juan González on Trump’s “Outrageous” Lies About Panama Canal
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Deporting Immigrants Like Me Won’t Make Eggs Cheaper or Your Family Safer”: Erika Andiola on Trump
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Betrayal”: Canadian Researcher Responds to Trump’s Tariffs & Trade War Amid Fears of Recession
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“War on Trans People”: Transgender Journalist Imara Jones Responds to Trump’s Speech
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Why NJ Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Brought a Doctor Who Worked in Gaza as Her Guest to Trump’s Speech
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, March 03, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, February 28, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation