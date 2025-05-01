Hi there,

May 1 and 2 are Public Media Giving Days. With lies and disinformation flooding the media landscape, and the Trump administration increasing its attacks on journalists, the need for independent news questioning and challenging those in power is more critical now than ever. We do not take any government or corporate funding, so we can remain unwavering in our commitment to bring you fearless trustworthy reporting on the issues that matter most. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Thu, May 01, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“I Am Not Afraid of You”: Mohsen Mahdawi’s Defiant Message to Trump After Release from ICE Jail in VT
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“They Shattered Our Dreams”: NY Father Recounts How ICE Snatched His Son & Sent Him to El Salvador
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Is Trump’s “Minerals Deal” a Fossil Fuel Shakedown? Antonia Juhasz on New U.S.-Ukraine Agreement
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Yemeni People in State of “Terror” After 1,000+ U.S. Airstrikes Kill Hundreds: Helen Lackner
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, April 28, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation