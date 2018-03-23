Modal close

Hi there,

Meet the American Professor Suing Cambridge Analytica for His Psychographic Profile

StoryMarch 23, 2018
We turn now to the burgeoning scandal around voter-profiling company Cambridge Analytica. Startling revelations show the company harvested the data of more than 50 million Facebook users, without their permission, in efforts to sway voters to support President Donald Trump. Cambridge Analytica was founded by billionaire Robert Mercer. Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon of Breitbart News was one of the company’s key strategists. Cambridge Analytica used the data to turn a voter-profiling company into a powerful psychological tool, which began launching targeted political ads aimed at carrying out Robert Mercer’s far-right political agenda. We speak to David Carroll, an associate professor of media design at Parsons School of Design, who has filed a claim to force Cambridge Analytica to turn over all of the data it harvested on him.

Guests
  • David Carroll
    associate professor of media design at Parsons School of Design. He has filed a full disclosure claim against Cambridge Analytica in the U.K.

