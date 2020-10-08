On Wednesday afternoon, Trump released a taped message from the White House lawn that was apparently recorded on Tuesday. Trump wore heavy makeup and appeared short of breath at times. In the five-minute video, Trump claimed he feels “great” and “perfect” and claimed an experimental antibody cocktail he received was a “cure” for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump: “So, I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it. I heard about this drug. I said, 'Let me take it.' It was my suggestion. I said, 'Let me take it.' And it was incredible, the way it worked. Incredible.”

Trump called the drug “Regeneron,” which is actually the name of the company that produces it. The drug is still in clinical trials, though Trump said he was making it available to all Americans, free of charge.

President Donald Trump: “I’ve authorized it. And if you’re in the hospital and you’re feeling really bad, I think we’re going to work it so that you get them, and you’re going to get them free. And especially if you’re a senior, we’re going to get you in there quick.”

Only 10 people in the United States have taken the drug outside the clinical trial. Trump’s offer of free antibody drugs came as he announced an abrupt end to negotiations over a COVID-19 stimulus bill until after the election, though he later partially reversed the announcement.

A New York Times analysis found Trump’s weekend hospitalization — which was provided free of charge to the president — would have cost an ordinary American over $100,000. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted in response, “The excellent care you received at Walter Reed was at a 100% government-funded, government run hospital. For Trump, 'socialized medicine' is bad for everyone but himself. Total hypocrisy!”

Meanwhile, the Commission on Presidential Debates has announced the second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden scheduled for next Thursday will be conducted as a virtual town meeting, with the candidates participating from separate remote locations. In an interview with Fox Business channel Thursday morning, Trump said, “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.”