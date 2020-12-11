Dear Friend,

U.S. Recognizes Morocco’s Occupation of Western Sahara in Latest Betrayal of Sahrawi People

StoryDecember 11, 2020
Image Credit: Diego Radames / SOPA Images / Sipa USA

We continue to examine the U.S.-brokered deal between Morocco and Israel to normalize relations. As part of the deal, the U.S. will become the first country in the world to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, which Morocco has occupied since 1975 in defiance of the international community. We convene a roundtable to discuss developments: Mouloud Said, a representative of the Polisario Front in Washington; Stephen Zunes, professor of politics and international studies at the University of San Francisco; and Sahrawi journalist and activist Nazha El-Khalidi.

Related Story

StoryDec 11, 2020Palestinian Official Hanan Ashrawi: Trump’s Morocco-Israel Deal Legitimizes Land Theft & Occupation
Guests
  • Mouloud Said
    representative of the Polisario Front in Washington.
  • Stephen Zunes
    professor of politics and international studies at the University of San Francisco, where he serves as coordinator of the program in Middle Eastern Studies.
  • Nazha El-Khalidi
    Sahrawi journalist and activist.

