As the Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its 21st day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian demands are becoming “more realistic” in ongoing negotiations to end the assault. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he sees “some hope” for a compromise. Zelensky said Tuesday he doesn’t expect Ukraine to join NATO anytime soon. Later today, the Ukrainian leader is virtually addressing the U.S. Congress, where he is expected to repeat calls for more military reinforcement and a no-fly zone.

On Tuesday, the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic held a joint press conference with Zelensky in Kyiv. This is Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala: “You are fighting for your lives, for your families, for your country, for freedom. But we know you are fighting also for our lives and for our freedom. We know it. And probably the main goal of our visit or main message of our mission is to say, 'You are not alone. Our countries stand with you. Europe stands with your country.'”

Ukraine’s capital is now under a curfew as Russia continues to bomb residential areas. Earlier today, Russian forces shelled a 12-story apartment building in Kyiv. Ukraine’s other cities also remain under attack or Russian occupation. On Tuesday, survivors of a Russian airstrike on a residential block in Kharkiv were evacuated by rescue workers.

Inna: “Brotherly nation? My mother comes from Borisov. I have relatives in Kursk. How could this monster — oh my god, monster — come up with something like this, to destruct everything? People are starving. There is no water, no wood for heating. And he decided to destroy a city, in the 21st century? A beautiful city.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. Over 3 million people have now become refugees. On Tuesday, President Zelensky said 100 children have been killed since the start of the invasion. UNICEF says a child war refugee is being created every second in Ukraine.