The United States has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian pause to Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip and its 2.3 million inhabitants. The resolution, sponsored by Brazil, called for full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for U.N. agencies to deliver lifesaving aid to the besieged territory. It included a condemnation of Hamas’s attacks on Israel and demanded “the immediate and unconditional release” of hostages. On Wednesday, 12 of the Security Council’s 15 members voted in favor of a humanitarian pause in Gaza; Russia and the U.K. abstained; while the United States used its privilege as a permanent member of the Security Council to exercise its veto. This is the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield: “The United States is disappointed this resolution made no mention of Israel’s rights of self-defense.”

The U.S.'s veto of a humanitarian pause in Gaza came two days after the U.S., France, Japan and the United Kingdom rejected a Gaza ceasefire resolution proposed by Russia. Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour spoke after Wednesday's vote.