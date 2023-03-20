Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin in his first visit to Russia since it invaded Ukraine. Beijing’s show of support for Putin comes days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, for deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. This is ICC President Piotr Hofmanski.

Piotr Hofmanski: “The judges have reviewed the information and evidence submitted by the prosecutor and determined that there are credible allegations against these persons for the alleged crimes. The ICC is doing its part of work as a court of law. The judges issued arrest warrants. The execution depends on international cooperation.”

Putin could be arrested if he travels to a member country of the ICC. Russia is not a member, nor are China, the U.S. or India, which is hosting a G20 summit in New Delhi in December. In an apparent act of defiance, Putin visited the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. He also visited Crimea Saturday to mark the ninth anniversary of its annexation.

In other news about the war, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. agreed Friday to extend a deal allowing for shipments of Ukrainian grain via Black Sea ports for 120 days.

Here in the U.S., The Guardian is reporting the Biden administration has quietly resumed deportations to Russia, after suspending them last year following the invasion of Ukraine. Many of those facing deportation could end up in prison or on the frontline if sent back home.