President Biden declared the U.S.-U.K. relationship is “rock solid” as he meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London today, ahead of the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Over the weekend, Sunak told reporters the U.K. opposes cluster munitions as a signatory to the international convention banning their use. Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine has sparked intense criticism, including from the U.N., due to the danger they pose to civilians. We’ll have more on cluster munitions after headlines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is stepping up his campaign for NATO membership. On Friday, he visited Turkey as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated Ukraine “deserves NATO membership.” Zelensky said he hopes to expedite Ukraine’s accession to NATO and “get clear security guarantees” during this week’s summit. Meanwhile, President Biden told CNN Sunday Ukraine would not be ready to join the alliance until Russia’s invasion — which marked its 500th day Saturday — is over.

President Joe Biden: “I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment.”

The U.N. is urging parties to prioritize global food security and ensure the Black Sea grain deal is extended, allowing the continued export of food and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports. Russia has threatened to quit the deal, which is due to expire in one week, on July 17.