Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen has suspended aid operations in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike killed six international workers from the charity and a Palestinian driver. The aid workers were struck after they left a warehouse in Deir al-Balah where they had unloaded more than 100 tons of food aid that they had brought into Gaza by ship from Cyprus. The aid workers were driving in a clearly marked convoy branded with the charity’s logo. World Central Kitchen said the attack occurred even though they had coordinated in advance with the Israeli military. Erin Gore, the CEO of World Central Kitchen, said, “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable.”

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Israel carried out the attack, saying, “Unfortunately over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip.”

The killed aid workers include three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national and an American-Canadian dual citizen. Two of the aid workers were filmed inside Gaza prior to the attack.

Chef Oli: “There is black lemon. There is chilis. There is several mixed spices, bay leaves, salt, pepper and tomato paste.”

Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom: “Indeed, sir. Wow! This is the beautiful, fragrant aromatic rice that will be served today from Deir al-Balah kitchen. Thank you.”

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked and saddened” by the attack. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the attack and demanded accountability from Israel.