Primary Voters Urged to Protest Biden Support for War on Gaza at the Ballot Box
Primary elections are being held today in Wisconsin, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York. In Wisconsin, activists are urging voters to cast their ballots for “uninstructed.” Inspired by Michigan’s “uncommitted” campaign, Palestinian rights advocates, union members and low-wage and immigrant workers have rallied behind the push to vote “uninstructed,” an option on Wisconsin ballots that allows delegates to make their picks at the party conventions rather than selecting a preferred candidate at the polling site.
Here in New York, the “Leave It Blank” campaign similarly urges Democrats to voice their opposition to Biden’s support for Israel’s assault by withholding their vote and submitting a blank ballot. The initiative is backed by the Working Families Party, IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace, MPower Action, Sunrise Movement and other groups.
Media Options