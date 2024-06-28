In the Gaza Strip, at least 11 Palestinians were killed and 40 others wounded today when Israeli forces bombed al-Mawasi, an area sheltering displaced families near Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. Separately, Gaza’s Civil Defense agency said three of its medics were killed and a dozen others wounded by Israeli airstrikes as they searched for survivors of Israel’s assault on the Bureij refugee camp.

The attack on medical workers came as Israeli authorities continue to bar many Palestinians from leaving Gaza to seek medical treatment. This is Kamela Abu Kwaik, mother to 5-year-old Fayez, who urgently needs treatment for cancer after lumps spread throughout his body. On Thursday, the boy was finally granted permission to leave Gaza for treatment in Egypt, but his parents were not allowed to travel with him.