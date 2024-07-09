In the Gaza Strip, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced out of their homes and makeshift shelters after Israel’s military issued a new mass expulsion order covering several areas of Gaza City. On Monday, thousands of patients and medical workers were seen evacuating the Patient’s Friends Benevolent Society Hospital and the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital ahead of an Israeli ground assault. The closures drew condemnation from the United Nations and the Episcopal Church, which operates al-Ahli Hospital. The Palestine Red Crescent Society says some 90% of Gazans — about 2 million people — have been internally displaced by Israel’s war, many of them multiple times.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed at least 50 people over the past 24 hours. Among the dead are five children who were reportedly killed by an Israeli drone as they were playing in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks loaded with food and other humanitarian supplies remain stranded on the Egyptian side of Gaza’s border, even as 2.3 million Gazans go hungry. Some truck drivers in the Sinai Peninsula say they had to discard entire truckloads of food that spoiled in the sweltering summer heat.