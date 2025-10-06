Hundreds of thousands of protesters took part in pro-Palestinian rallies this weekend across the globe. In the Netherlands, about 250,000 marched in Amsterdam. Major protests were also held in Istanbul, Paris, Rabat and other cities.

In London, police arrested over 440 protesters for supporting Palestine Action, a group that was designated as a terror organization in July, making it illegal for anyone to show support for the group. This is the longtime British peace activist Angie Zelter.

Angie Zelter: “I’m disgusted by the police, actually. They shouldn’t be arresting nonviolent protesters here. We have a right to protest, and Palestine Action is not a violent organization, should never have been proscribed in the first place. They should be arresting the real criminals, OK, which is the people colluding with the genocide, which includes our government, unfortunately.”

Here in the United States, about 100 activists blocked the main entrance to Port Elizabeth in New Jersey to protest the shipment of weapons to Israel. This is Jim Keady, director of Educating for Justice.