In Oklahoma City, nearly two dozen federal agents raided the wrong home and forced a mother and her three daughters, who are U.S. citizens, out of their house in their underwear, seizing their phones, laptops and even life savings. The woman says the agents were with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI and U.S. Marshals and had a search warrant with the names of people who did not live in the house or have any connections to the family. No agency has claimed responsibility for the raid. The woman had just moved to Oklahoma from Maryland with her family about two weeks prior. She spoke to KFOR Oklahoma City after the raid.

“Marisa”: “What if I would have been armed? What if you — you’re breaking in. What am I supposed to think? My initial thought is we were being robbed; my daughters, being female daughters, were being kidnapped.”

Spencer Humphrey: “Nothing but likely lifelong trauma.

“Marisa”: “We had guns pointed at our faces. Can you just reprogram yourself and see us as humans?”

This comes as Trump’s Justice Department directed ICE to carry out raids and home searches without a warrant, invoking the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which has been used to target Venezuelan immigrants wrongfully accused of being in the Tren de Aragua gang.

In related news, rights groups are raising alarm over reports ICE is targeting unaccompanied immigrant children in raid operations nationwide, seeking to criminally prosecute and deport them. One critic of the policy described it as “backdoor family separation.”