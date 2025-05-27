Russia fired a massive wave of drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing at least six people. This follows a weekend of deadly Russian attacks that killed at least 14 civilians. Children were among the dead, including three siblings killed in a Russian strike on a home in northwestern Ukraine. Both parents were hospitalized, their mother with severe injuries. In Kyiv, at least eight people were injured when falling debris from intercepted drones crashed into neighborhoods. This resident survived a fire triggered by the attacks.

Olha Chyrukha: “Putin doesn’t want to end the war. I wish they’d agree to a ceasefire. To bomb people like this… Poor children! My 3-year-old granddaughter was screaming from terror. Of course, I wish for the Russians to accept the ceasefire, but Putin doesn’t want it. I hope he dies.”

Russia’s wave of attacks followed hundreds of Ukrainian drone strikes over several days on targets inside Russia, including the capital Moscow. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine completed a deal Sunday to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. It was the largest prisoner swap since Russia invaded Ukraine over three years ago. Here in the U.S., President Trump used his social media platform to criticize Russian leader Vladimir Putin, writing he had “gone absolutely crazy.” Reporters later asked him about the comments.

President Donald Trump: “And I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him. But he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”

Trump also lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for criticizing the White House after it pulled back U.S. support for Ukraine. Trump wrote that Zelensky “is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany and its allies will no longer impose limits on long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine.