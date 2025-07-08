President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House Monday, where the two leaders promoted a plan to expel thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Over dinner with Trump, his Mideast envoy and top Cabinet members, Netanyahu presented Trump with a letter nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize. Netanyahu also said he was working with the U.S. to find countries willing to receive Palestinians, claiming they would be free to leave Gaza voluntarily.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I think President Trump had a brilliant vision. It’s called free choice. You know, if people want to stay, they can stay. But if they want to leave, they should be able to leave. It shouldn’t be a, you know, prison.”

Netanyahu’s White House visit came as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed his forces to establish what he called a “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah in southern Gaza, where Israel would forcibly relocate some 600,000 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Trump has expressed confidence that Hamas would soon agree to a proposed 60-day ceasefire with Israel, even though indirect talks in Qatar on Monday once again failed to reach a breakthrough.