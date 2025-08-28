The Transportation Department announced Wednesday that it is taking over management of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station from Amtrak. This comes after President Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops to D.C. despite crime in the city being at its lowest level in decades. National Guard troops are reportedly conducting the duties of local park staffers due to DOGE cuts; they're spreading mulch and picking up trash.

Meanwhile, a grand jury declined to indict the former Justice Department employee who threw a sandwich at one of the federal officers deployed to D.C. by President Trump. And prosecutors also failed to convince a grand jury to indict a woman who was accused of assaulting an FBI agent during an immigration raid in the city last month.

On Wednesday, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, had praise for Trump’s crackdown, saying it has reduced crime in the district.

Mayor Muriel Bowser: “This federal surge has had a significant increase on crime in Washington, D.C., and we greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city.”

Bowser’s praise for the D.C. crackdown came as the mayor’s office seeks to restore $1.1 billion cut from the district’s budget by congressional Republicans earlier this year, and as the White House is dangling a $2 billion infrastructure proposal for what it called the “beautification” of the nation’s capital. Mayor Bowser said Wednesday she supported the infrastructure plan, which civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, have condemned as cover for racial profiling.