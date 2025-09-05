Israel’s military says it now controls 40% of Gaza City as its forces expand their assault on densely populated residential areas, including camps for displaced Palestinians. Israeli attacks so far today have killed at least 44 people across the Gaza Strip, including at least seven children. This is Somaya Mikdad, a relative of a family hit by an Israeli strike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City Thursday that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Somaya Mikdad: “The woman was getting ready to deliver a baby. Here are the diapers for the baby, the baby’s clothes, in the month she was due to deliver. What is her fault? This is a people’s tent. What is their fault? Is it a war against Hamas, or is it a war against the people?”

Palestinian health officials say at least 30% of those killed by Israeli attacks are minors, amounting to 28 children — or an entire classroom — slaughtered every day for nearly two years. Meanwhile, a prominent Palestinian academic has starved to death amid Israel’s blockade of food and medicine. Before his death, 60-year-old Omar Harb lost 26 members of his family to Israeli attacks, including his wife and several children and grandchildren. He died on Thursday reportedly weighing less than 40 kilograms, or 88 pounds. With Harb’s death, the number of Palestinians who’ve died of hunger and malnutrition has soared to at least 370.