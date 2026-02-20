Police officers in England have raided Royal Lodge in Windsor to search the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former prince and brother of King Charles, who was previously stripped of his royal title over his close ties to the late serial sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew was in police custody for 11 hours after his arrest Thursday morning. Police are investigating whether he committed misconduct in public office by sharing confidential government documents with Epstein while serving as U.K. trade envoy, a breach of the Official Secrets Act. Andrew’s arrest was applauded by survivors of Epstein and their loved ones. He was arrested on his 66th birthday. This is Sky Roberts — the brother of Virginia Giuffre — who died in May of an apparent suicide, three years after she settled a lawsuit in which she accused Andrew of sexually abusing her as a teenager at Epstein’s properties.

Sky Roberts: “I think we’re very hopeful that this is the start of the domino effect. This is where the house of cards starts falling. And kudos to the U.K. for taking the first step, for saying, you know what, we are going to arrest somebody who is held to one of the highest esteems out there, somebody who was a former prince.”

On Thursday, Microsoft founder Bill Gates canceled his planned keynote address at an A.I. summit in India just hours before he was scheduled to speak, amid growing scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.