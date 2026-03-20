In Lebanon, there are reports of heavy fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli soldiers backed by air and artillery fire, as Israel pushes ahead with a ground invasion. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continue to rain down on cities across Lebanon, where health officials report more than 1,000 people have been killed since early March. At least 40 medical workers are among the dead.

Israel is also targeting journalists and their families. This week, Israel bombed the home of Lebanese journalist Mohammed Sherri, killing him and his wife and injuring his children and grandchildren. Press freedom groups condemned the attack as a war crime. In a separate strike, Israel bombed RT journalist Steve Sweeney and a camera operator as Sweeney was reporting while wearing a vest clearly marked ”PRESS.” The attack left both men hospitalized.