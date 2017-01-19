Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Thu, Jan 19, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
On Final Day of Obama Presidency, a Look at His Mixed Legacy & the Rise of Neo-Fascism in Washington
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rashid Khalidi: Obama's Condemnation of Israeli Occupation Doesn't Match His Last 8 Years in Office
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Climate Denier Scott Pruitt Faces Protests at Senate Hearing as 2016 Is Declared Hottest Year Ever
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Picks Agribusiness & Chemical Industry Darling Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Dr. Sidney Wolfe on HHS Nominee Tom Price's "Cruel" Plans to Repeal the Affordable Care Act
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Monday, January 16, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation