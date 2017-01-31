Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Daily Shows
Wednesday,
February 1, 2017
Tuesday,
January 31, 2017
Monday,
January 30, 2017
Friday,
January 27, 2017
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Feb 01, 2017
Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Has History of Ruling Against Workers, Women & Regulation
Story
Feb 01, 2017
"Stolen Seat": A Look Back on How Republicans Blocked Obama's Supreme Court Nominee
Story
Feb 01, 2017
President Bannon?: Racist, Islamophobic Breitbart Leader Consolidates Power in Trump White House
Story
Feb 01, 2017
Rev. Jesse Jackson: Confirming Sessions as Attorney General Would Stick a Knife Through MLK's Work
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 28, 2017
Protests Erupt at U.S. Airports As Trump Order Targeting Refugees & Muslim Immigrants Takes Effect
Web Exclusive
Jan 27, 2017
Angela Davis on Resisting Trump: We Need to Be More Militant in Defending Vulnerable Populations
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2017
"13th" & "Life, Animated": Meet the Filmmakers Behind the Oscar-Nominated Documentaries
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2017
Breaking: Trump Signs Executive Orders Reviving Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Hot Topics
Donald Trump
Women's March on Washington
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Dakota Access Pipeline
Syria
Climate Change
Israel & Palestine
Clemency
Bernie Sanders
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
0
Shares
Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Attorney General Defied Trump's Muslim Ban. He Did One Thing He Knows How to Do: He Fired Her
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Watergate Veterans: Just Like Nixon, Donald Trump Appears to Think He is Above the Law
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Former Watergate Prosecutor: We Need Officials Who Will Stand Up to Trump
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Sarsour v. Trump: Palestinian-American Activist Sues the President to Overturn Muslim Ban
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trita Parsi: If Ban is How Trump Approaches Iran, We Fear Nuclear Deal Won't Withstand Tensions
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Listen
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Recent Shows
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Has History of Ruling Against Workers, Women & Regulation
"Stolen Seat": A Look Back on How Republicans Blocked Obama's Supreme Court Nominee
President Bannon?: Racist, Islamophobic Breitbart Leader Consolidates Power in Trump White House
Rev. Jesse Jackson: Confirming Sessions as Attorney General Would Stick a Knife Through MLK's Work
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
The Attorney General Defied Trump's Muslim Ban. He Did One Thing He Knows How to Do: He Fired Her
Watergate Veterans: Just Like Nixon, Donald Trump Appears to Think He is Above the Law
Former Watergate Prosecutor: We Need Officials Who Will Stand Up to Trump
Sarsour v. Trump: Palestinian-American Activist Sues the President to Overturn Muslim Ban
Trita Parsi: If Ban is How Trump Approaches Iran, We Fear Nuclear Deal Won't Withstand Tensions
Monday, January 30, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
"Let Them In": Thousands Descend on Nation's Airports to Protest Trump's Refugee & Muslim Ban
Sudanese Stanford Ph.D. Student Speaks Out After Being Detained at JFK Under Trump Muslim Ban
ACLU: We Have Won the First Victory to Overturn Unconstitutional Muslim Ban, But Fight Continues
NYC Taxi Drivers Stage Airport Strike to Protest Trump's "Inhumane & Cruel" Executive Order
Protests Shut Down San Francisco Int'l Terminal Demanding Release of Detained Passengers
Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Pramila Jayapal Join Airport Protests to Free People Detained Under Muslim Ban
Hundreds of Texas Muslim Leaders Receive Alarming Survey Investigating Their Views on Islam
Show Archive ⟶
Most popular
1
Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petition to Impeach Trump for Violating Constitution over Biz Interests
2
Sudanese Stanford Ph.D. Student Speaks Out After Being Detained at JFK Under Trump Muslim Ban
3
Shailene Woodley on Malia Obama's Presence at Sundance Standing Rock Solidarity Event Against DAPL
4
Protests Erupt at U.S. Airports As Trump Order Targeting Refugees & Muslim Immigrants Takes Effect
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation