Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Tue, Jan 31, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Attorney General Defied Trump's Muslim Ban. He Did One Thing He Knows How to Do: He Fired Her
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Watergate Veterans: Just Like Nixon, Donald Trump Appears to Think He is Above the Law
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Former Watergate Prosecutor: We Need Officials Who Will Stand Up to Trump
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Sarsour v. Trump: Palestinian-American Activist Sues the President to Overturn Muslim Ban
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trita Parsi: If Ban is How Trump Approaches Iran, We Fear Nuclear Deal Won't Withstand Tensions
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Monday, January 30, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation