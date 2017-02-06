Independent Global News
February 6, 2017
Feb 06, 2017
Lawyers Urge Appeals Court Not to "Unleash Chaos Again" by Reinstating Trump's Muslim Ban
Seattle Lawyer Challenging Trump's Muslim Ban: "The Outpouring of Support is Unprecedented"
"Resist, Resist, Resist": Thousands Protest Trump in Solidarity with LGBT Community at Stonewall in NYC
Actor Cynthia Nixon at LGBT Rally Outside Stonewall Inn: Trump's "Fear and Anger Are Consuming Him"
Trans Reporter Lewis Wallace: In Trump Era, Journalists Urgently Need to Know What We Stand For
Bodegas on Strike: Thousands of Yemeni-American Shop Owners & Workers Rally Against Trump's Muslim Ban
Protests Erupt at U.S. Airports As Trump Order Targeting Refugees & Muslim Immigrants Takes Effect
Angela Davis on Resisting Trump: We Need to Be More Militant in Defending Vulnerable Populations
Mon, Feb 06, 2017
Friday, February 03, 2017
Does Donald Trump Think Frederick Douglass is Alive? Douglass's Great-Great-Great-Grandson Clarifies
Yemen: Jeremy Scahill & Advocates Question "Success" of Trump Raid That Killed 24 Civilians
Jeremy Scahill: Trump CIA Deputy Director Pick Gina Haspel Ran Secret Torture Black Site
Meet Lewis Wallace: Trans Reporter Fired for Writing About Journalistic Integrity in Trump Era
Full Show
Resist or Resign: Facing Grassroots Pressure, Democratic Lawmakers Intensify Fight Against Trump
Meet the Attorney Suing Trump for Barring Children from Entering U.S. to See Their Parents
The "De-Judification" of the Holocaust?: Trump Avoids Word "Jews" on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazis Once Published List of Jewish Crimes, Trump Now Pushing to Do the Same for Immigrant Crimes
Lizzy Ratner: "Nobody Wanted to Take Us In: The Story of Jared Kushner's Family, and Mine"
Full Show
Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Has History of Ruling Against Workers, Women & Regulation
"Stolen Seat": A Look Back on How Republicans Blocked Obama's Supreme Court Nominee
President Bannon?: Racist, Islamophobic Breitbart Leader Consolidates Power in Trump White House
Rev. Jesse Jackson: Confirming Sessions as Attorney General Would Stick a Knife Through MLK's Work
