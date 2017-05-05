Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Daily Shows
Friday,
May 5, 2017
Thursday,
May 4, 2017
Wednesday,
May 3, 2017
Tuesday,
May 2, 2017
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
May 05, 2017
Protests Erupt After House Republicans Pass Healthcare Bill That Could Hike Premiums for Millions
Story
May 05, 2017
French Voters Face Presidential Election Between Xenophobic Candidate & Centrist Investment Banker
Story
May 05, 2017
NAACP Calls on Louisiana to Charge Police Officers Who Shot & Killed Alton Sterling in Viral Video
Story
May 05, 2017
NAACP Renews Demands for Police Reform After Police Shooting of Black Teen Jordan Edwards in Dallas
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
May 03, 2017
Full Interview: Anand Gopal on Syria, Iraq, U.S. Policy in Middle East & More
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2017
Ex-Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim on Rousseff's Ouster, Trump, Syria & Why Diplomacy Works
Web Exclusive
Apr 26, 2017
Music Video Premiere: "If I Was President" by Las Cafeteras
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Watch: Noam Chomsky & Amy Goodman in Conversation
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Hot Topics
Syria
North Korea
Fox News
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Neil Gorsuch
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
0
Shares
Fri, May 05, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Protests Erupt After House Republicans Pass Healthcare Bill That Could Hike Premiums for Millions
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
French Voters Face Presidential Election Between Xenophobic Candidate & Centrist Investment Banker
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
NAACP Calls on Louisiana to Charge Police Officers Who Shot & Killed Alton Sterling in Viral Video
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
NAACP Renews Demands for Police Reform After Police Shooting of Black Teen Jordan Edwards in Dallas
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide"
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Listen
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Recent Shows
Thursday, May 04, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Fla. Lawmakers Apologize to Families of "Groveland Four," Black Men Falsely Accused of Rape in 1949
Marissa Alexander, Jailed for 3 Years, Speaks Out on Intimate Partner Violence & Building Movements
Meet Ammar Mohrat: Syrian Asylee Picked as College Commencement Speaker in Florida
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Up to 55,000 Haitians Face Deportation If Trump Refuses to Extend Temporary Protected Status
Journalist Anand Gopal: The Sheer Brutality of the Assad Regime Has Led People to Join ISIS
North Carolina Hog Farms Spray Manure Around Black Communities; Residents Fight Back
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Immigrant Workers Lead Thousands in NYC May Day Protests: "Without Our Labor, the City Cannot Move"
May Day Protests Held at NC State Capitol as GOP Lawmakers Push Bill Defunding "Sanctuary Cities"
ACLU Fight Persists in North Carolina: NCAA Basketball Has Returned, But Anti-Trans HB 2 Remains Law
Is North Carolina Still a Democracy? How Unfettered Conservative Rule Reshaped Tar Heel State
Chris Kromm: The South's Political Clout Is Rising Under Trump
Show Archive ⟶
Most popular
1
North Carolina Hog Farms Spray Manure Around Black Communities; Residents Fight Back
2
Chomsky on the GOP: Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed to Destruction of Life on Earth?
3
Journalist Anand Gopal: The Sheer Brutality of the Assad Regime Has Led People to Join ISIS
4
#J20 Inauguration Day Protesters Facing Up to 75 Years in Prison
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation