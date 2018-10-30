Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Tuesday,
October 30, 2018
Monday,
October 29, 2018
Friday,
October 26, 2018
Thursday,
October 25, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Oct 30, 2018
Lost in a Week of Hateful Violence, a White Man Killed Two Black Shoppers at a Kentucky Supermarket
Story
Oct 30, 2018
How White Supremacist Ideology & Conspiracies Have Fueled U.S. Domestic Terror & Hateful Violence
Story
Oct 30, 2018
“We Stand with You”:
HIAS
Responds to Synagogue Massacre with Message of Hope for Refugees
Story
Oct 29, 2018
Uncle of Stephen Miller: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Is What Happens When Hate Is Legitimized
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Oct 29, 2018
Glenn Greenwald on Election of Bolsonaro: Democratic Values & Human Rights Are At Risk in Brazil
Web Exclusive
Oct 26, 2018
Does Saudi Forensic Doctor Who Allegedly Dismembered Khashoggi Have Ties to Univ. of New Haven?
Web Exclusive
Oct 19, 2018
Indigenous Writers & Activists on Indian Child Welfare Act & Ongoing Struggle for Native Sovereignty
Web Exclusive
Oct 19, 2018
B’Tselem’s Hagai El-Ad Calls for Global Action Against Israel Amid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
2018 Election
Brazil
Gun Control
Saudi Arabia
Climate Change
Immigration
Yemen
Israel & Palestine
Iran
Nuclear Weapons
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tue, Oct 30, 2018
Daily Show
Tue, Oct 30, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Lost in a Week of Hateful Violence, a White Man Killed Two Black Shoppers at a Kentucky Supermarket
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
How White Supremacist Ideology & Conspiracies Have Fueled U.S. Domestic Terror & Hateful Violence
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We Stand with You”:
HIAS
Responds to Synagogue Massacre with Message of Hope for Refugees
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Monday, October 29, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Uncle of Stephen Miller: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Is What Happens When Hate Is Legitimized
Rabbi: Trump &
GOP
Have Blood on Their Hands for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting & Hateful Violence
Glenn Greenwald on Bolsonaro: Brazil Has Elected “Most Extremist Leader in the Democratic World”
Glenn Greenwald: Violence Like Pittsburgh Shooting Is “Inevitable Outcome” of Racist Scapegoating
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, October 26, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Trump Admin Opens Up Alaska for Drilling, Threatening Already At-Risk Arctic Biodiversity
While Trump Calls Climate Change a Hoax, Hurricane Michael Damaged US Fighter Jets Worth $6 Billion
“I Believe in the Bible. I Also Believe in Science”: How One Man Built Florida Home to Survive Storm
Saudi Ties to U.S. Universities Under Question Amid Ongoing Crisis over Khashoggi Murder
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Trump Blames Media for Inciting “Anger” After Bombs Sent to
CNN
& High-Profile Democrats
California Neo-Nazi Group Members Arrested for Role in Violence at Rallies in CA and Charlottesville
Gustavo Arellano: Could Longtime
GOP
Stronghold Orange County Go Blue in Midterms?
Renters vs. Landlords: California’s Prop 10 Would Expand Rent Control Amid Affordable Housing Crisis
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Greg Palast Sues Georgia’s Brian Kemp for Purging 340,000 from Voter Rolls Ahead of Election
2
The U.S. Helped Destabilize Honduras. Now Honduran Migrants Are Fleeing Political & Economic Crisis
3
Uncle of Stephen Miller: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Is What Happens When Hate Is Legitimized
4
Who’s Behind
ICE
? How Amazon, Palantir, Microsoft & Tech Giants Are Powering Trump’s Deportations
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options