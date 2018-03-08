Independent Global News
Thursday,
March 8, 2018
Wednesday,
March 7, 2018
Tuesday,
March 6, 2018
Monday,
March 5, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Mar 08, 2018
In Spain, Women Launch Nationwide Feminist Strike Protesting “Alliance of Patriarchy & Capitalism”
Story
Mar 08, 2018
On International Women’s Day, Women Declare: Emancipation Comes Through the Rejection of Capitalism
Story
Mar 08, 2018
Eve Ensler on International Women’s Day & Her New One-Woman Play “In the Body of the World”
Story
Mar 07, 2018
“We Won!”: Teachers End Historic Strike in West Virginia with 5% Pay Raise for All State Workers
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 02, 2018
Legendary Journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault Reflects on the Day She Desegregated the U. of Georgia
Web Exclusive
Mar 01, 2018
Web Special: Extended Discussion on “Black Panther” & Why Wakanda Matters
Web Exclusive
Feb 27, 2018
Filmmaker Raoul Peck on “The Young Karl Marx,” James Baldwin, U.S. Interventions Abroad & More
Web Exclusive
Feb 23, 2018
As Death Toll Rises in Eastern Ghouta, Has International Community Abandoned the Syrian People?
Browse Web Exclusives
Hot Topics
Parkland School Shooting
Gun Control
Syria
Puerto Rico
Immigration
Sexual Assault
Climate Change
Honduras
Nuclear Weapons
Yemen
Thu, Mar 08, 2018
Daily Show
Thu, Mar 08, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
In Spain, Women Launch Nationwide Feminist Strike Protesting “Alliance of Patriarchy & Capitalism”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
On International Women’s Day, Women Declare: Emancipation Comes Through the Rejection of Capitalism
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Eve Ensler on International Women’s Day & Her New One-Woman Play “In the Body of the World”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
“We Won!”: Teachers End Historic Strike in West Virginia with 5% Pay Raise for All State Workers
After Victorious Strike, W. Virginia Teacher Sends Message to Oklahoma Educators Poised to Walk Out
Dems Team Up with
GOP
to Weaken Bank Rules, Which Critics Say May Lead to More Bailouts & Misconduct
Texas Primaries See Surging Democratic Turnout & Record Number of Female Candidates
Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Lori Wallach and Michael Hudson Debate Trump’s Plan to Impose Steel & Aluminum Tariffs
Sen. Chris Murphy Calls for Reinstating Assault Weapons Ban & Breaking NRA’s “Vise Grip” on
GOP
Sen. Chris Murphy: The U.S. Is Exporting Violence & Killing Civilians in Illegal War in Yemen
Monday, March 05, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
“People Have Just Had Enough”: West Virginia Teachers Continue Historic Strike into Eighth Day
U.K. University Workers Enter Week 3 of Strike Against Pension Cuts & “Marketization” of Higher Ed
From Coal Miners to Teachers: West Virginia Continues to Lead Radical Labor Struggle in the U.S.
“The Oscars Are Still So White”: While Awards Project Diversity, Most Winners Remain White Men
Show Archive
Most popular
1
“Freakishly Warm” Arctic Weather Has Scientists Reconsidering Worst-Case Scenarios on Climate Change
2
Mother of Accused
NSA
Leaker Reality Winner: My Daughter Wasn’t Read Her Miranda Rights
3
Sen. Chris Murphy Calls for Reinstating Assault Weapons Ban & Breaking NRA’s “Vise Grip” on
GOP
4
“People Have Just Had Enough”: West Virginia Teachers Continue Historic Strike into Eighth Day
