Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Thursday,
October 10, 2019
Wednesday,
October 9, 2019
Tuesday,
October 8, 2019
Monday,
October 7, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Oct 10, 2019
After Trump Abandoned Kurds, Turkish Invasion Raises Fear of Kurdish Genocide &
ISIS
Resurgence
Story
Oct 10, 2019
Turkey Moves to Crush Rojava, the Kurds’ Radical Experiment Based on Democracy, Feminism & Ecology
Story
Oct 10, 2019
Justice for Kaysera: Native Teen’s Mysterious Death Highlights Epidemic of Murdered Indigenous Women
Story
Oct 09, 2019
Indigenous-Led Anti-Austerity Protests Shut Down Quito Forcing Ecuadorian Government to Move Capital
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Sep 30, 2019
Filmmaker Charles Ferguson on Richard Nixon, Watergate & Impeachment
Web Exclusive
Sep 27, 2019
Journalist Sharon Lerner: “How the Plastics Industry Is Fighting to Keep Polluting the World”
Web Exclusive
Sep 27, 2019
Billy Bragg Performs & Talks About Brexit, Boris Johnson & “The Three Dimensions of Freedom”
Web Exclusive
Sep 25, 2019
Aminatou Haidar, the “Gandhi of Western Sahara,” Wins Right Livelihood Award
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Impeachment
Whistleblowers
Climate Crisis
2020 Election
Immigration
Gun Control
Hong Kong
Brazil
Hurricane Dorian
Kashmir
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thu, Oct 10, 2019
Daily Show
Thu, Oct 10, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
After Trump Abandoned Kurds, Turkish Invasion Raises Fear of Kurdish Genocide &
ISIS
Resurgence
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Turkey Moves to Crush Rojava, the Kurds’ Radical Experiment Based on Democracy, Feminism & Ecology
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Justice for Kaysera: Native Teen’s Mysterious Death Highlights Epidemic of Murdered Indigenous Women
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Indigenous-Led Anti-Austerity Protests Shut Down Quito Forcing Ecuadorian Government to Move Capital
Julián Castro Slams Trump’s “Deranged” Immigration Policies After Escorting Asylum Seekers to Border
Julián Castro Backs Impeachment Effort & Condemns Trump’s “Betrayal” of Kurds in Northern Syria
Divided Supreme Court Hears Landmark
LGBTQ
Workplace Discrimination Case
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
This Is Not a Drill: 700+ Arrested as Extinction Rebellion Fights Climate Crisis with Direct Action
Striking
UAW
Member: We’ll Strike “As Long as It Takes” to Demand Fair Salaries and Benefits
Will Chicago Teachers Be Next to Strike? Union Head Speaks Out as Walkout Date Approaches
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, October 07, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“We Have to Mass Mobilize”: Laverne Cox & Chase Strangio Sound the Alarm on Major
LGBTQ
SCOTUS
Cases
“A Backlash Against Our Existence”: Laverne Cox Speaks Out on Violence Against Trans Women of Color
“A Shakespearean Act of Betrayal”: Trump Agrees to Let Turkey Invade Kurdish-Controlled Syrian Area
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
2
“A Shakespearean Act of Betrayal”: Trump Agrees to Let Turkey Invade Kurdish-Controlled Syrian Area
3
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
4
This Is Not a Drill: 700+ Arrested as Extinction Rebellion Fights Climate Crisis with Direct Action
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options