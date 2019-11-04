Independent Global News
Monday,
November 4, 2019
Friday,
November 1, 2019
Thursday,
October 31, 2019
Wednesday,
October 30, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Nov 04, 2019
Emboldened by Bolsonaro, Illegal Loggers in Amazon Kill Indigenous Leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara
Story
Nov 04, 2019
Pushed Out, Attacked & Criminalized: San Francisco’s Unhoused People Speak Out Amid Housing Crisis
Story
Nov 04, 2019
Remembering the Greensboro Massacre of 1979, When
KKK
& Nazis Killed 5 People in Broad Daylight
Story
Nov 01, 2019
“This Is a Win for Our City”: Chicago Teachers Celebrate End of Historic Strike After 11 Days
Web Exclusive
Oct 31, 2019
Rep. Ro Khanna: The Time Is Right to Impeach President Donald Trump
Web Exclusive
Oct 30, 2019
How Policymakers Tried to Clear the Bronx of Its Original Residents By Letting It Burn
Web Exclusive
Oct 28, 2019
A Fight Against Neoliberalism: Over A Million Chileans Protest Amid Violent Crackdown
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
Early Facebook Investor: We Need to Hold Big Tech Accountable For Creating “Toxic Digital Spills”
Hot Topics
Syria
Impeachment
Whistleblowers
Climate Crisis
2020 Election
Immigration
Gun Control
Hong Kong
Brazil
Hurricane Dorian
Mon, Nov 04, 2019
Mon, Nov 04, 2019
Emboldened by Bolsonaro, Illegal Loggers in Amazon Kill Indigenous Leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara
Pushed Out, Attacked & Criminalized: San Francisco’s Unhoused People Speak Out Amid Housing Crisis
Remembering the Greensboro Massacre of 1979, When
KKK
& Nazis Killed 5 People in Broad Daylight
Friday, November 01, 2019
“This Is a Win for Our City”: Chicago Teachers Celebrate End of Historic Strike After 11 Days
Chicago Teachers and
UAW
Members Show That Labor Movement Is Back After “Decades of Concessions”
“It Was Necessary”: Gambian Beauty Queen Returns Home to Testify About Rape By Former Dictator
Five Indigenous Leaders Massacred in Colombia; New Wave of Violence Feared as 2,500 Troops Deployed
Thursday, October 31, 2019
New Study: 300 Million Face Severe Risk of Climate-Fueled Coastal Flooding by 2050
As California Burns Again, Rep. Ro Khanna Calls for PG&E to Become Publicly Owned Utility
As Rich Hire Private Firefighters, Housekeepers Go to Work in Fire Zone & Prisoners Fight CA Blazes
Ro Khanna Condemns
GOP
For Attacking Civil Servants to Shield Trump As House Votes on Impeachment
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hariri Resigns, But Protests and Demands For a New Government Continue
Chesa Boudin, Son of 1960s Radicals, Runs for San Francisco DA on Criminal Justice Reform Platform
Who Burned the Bronx?
PBS
Film “Decade of Fire” Investigates 1970s Fires That Displaced Thousands
1
Pathologist Says Jeffrey Epstein Was Strangled to Death
2
Five Indigenous Leaders Massacred in Colombia; New Wave of Violence Feared as 2,500 Troops Deployed
3
Keystone Pipeline Breach Spills Oil in North Dakota
4
Who Burned the Bronx?
PBS
Film “Decade of Fire” Investigates 1970s Fires That Displaced Thousands
