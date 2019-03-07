Independent Global News
Thursday,
March 7, 2019
Wednesday,
March 6, 2019
Tuesday,
March 5, 2019
Monday,
March 4, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Mar 07, 2019
Andrew Bacevich: The U.S.-Saudi Relationship Is a Principal Source of Instability in the Middle East
Story
Mar 07, 2019
Bacevich: Questioning U.S.-Israel Ties Has Long Been Impermissible in Congress, But That’s Changing
Story
Mar 07, 2019
War Crimes in Yemen? U.S. & U.K. Arms Killed & Injured Nearly 1,000 Civilians in Saudi-Led Attack
Story
Mar 07, 2019
U.S. Has Supplied
UAE
$27B in Arms Despite Nation’s Links to Torture, Mercenaries & Child Soldiers
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 06, 2019
Historian Greg Grandin on the Racist and Violent History of U.S. Border Agents
Web Exclusive
Mar 01, 2019
Big Tech Stole Our Data While Democracy Slept: Shoshana Zuboff on the Age of Surveillance Capitalism
Web Exclusive
Feb 22, 2019
Vandana Shiva: We Must Fight Back Against the 1 Percent to Stop the Sixth Mass Extinction
Web Exclusive
Feb 22, 2019
Ojibwe Author David Treuer on Retelling the History of “Indian Life Rather Than Indian Death”
Browse Web Exclusives
Thu, Mar 07, 2019
Thu, Mar 07, 2019
Headlines
Transcript
Andrew Bacevich: The U.S.-Saudi Relationship Is a Principal Source of Instability in the Middle East
Transcript
Bacevich: Questioning U.S.-Israel Ties Has Long Been Impermissible in Congress, But That’s Changing
Transcript
War Crimes in Yemen? U.S. & U.K. Arms Killed & Injured Nearly 1,000 Civilians in Saudi-Led Attack
Transcript
U.S. Has Supplied
UAE
$27B in Arms Despite Nation’s Links to Torture, Mercenaries & Child Soldiers
Transcript
Recent Shows
Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Rep. Pramila Jayapal: Medicare for All Will Lower Costs & Expand Healthcare Coverage to Everyone
Rep. Jayapal: We Must Protect Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Right to Critique U.S. Foreign Policy on Israel
Jayapal: Democrats Are Ready to Issue Subpoenas If White House Blocks New Requests for Documents
Greg Grandin on “The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America”
Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Inside the Secretive U.S. Air War in Somalia: How Many Civilians Have Died as Strikes Escalate?
“How to Hide an Empire”: Daniel Immerwahr on the History of the Greater United States
Monday, March 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
U.N. Finds Israel Intentionally Shot Children, Journalists & the Disabled During Gaza Protests
It Is Time to Indict Israel: Norman Finkelstein on Growing Push for
ICC
to File War Crimes Charges
The Infiltrators: How Undocumented Activists Snuck Into Immigration Jail to Fight Deportations
Show Archive
Most popular
1
Noted Disability Rights Activist Dies After Being Denied Medication
2
U.N. Finds Israel Intentionally Shot Children, Journalists & the Disabled During Gaza Protests
3
Age of Surveillance Capitalism: “We Thought We Were Searching Google, But Google Was Searching Us”
4
Meet the Kids Who Confronted Sen. Feinstein: We’re the Ones Who Will Have to Live with It
